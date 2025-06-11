Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.85 and a 200 day moving average of $654.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

