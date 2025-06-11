Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Leslie Compton Kass Purchases 6,325 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass purchased 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,953.83.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
TSE:ARE opened at C$19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.70.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
