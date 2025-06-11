Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Leslie Compton Kass Purchases 6,325 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass purchased 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,953.83.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE:ARE opened at C$19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.70.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Stifel Canada upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.