Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

