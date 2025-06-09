UMB Bank n.a. Sells 71 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $357.65 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $290.18 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

