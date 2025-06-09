Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,204 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

