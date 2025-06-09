Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.67 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.4%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

