LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 2,453 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

