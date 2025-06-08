CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $403.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

