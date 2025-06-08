Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

