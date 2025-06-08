Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $12.78

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,405.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

