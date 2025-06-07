Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.6%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,967.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,839.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,816.94. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

