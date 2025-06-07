Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 16,066 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1,001.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $164.71 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,320. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total value of $5,802,620.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,974.99. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,369,059. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

