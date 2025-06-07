Pines Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

