Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $60.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
