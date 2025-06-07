Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $60.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.