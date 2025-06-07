Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,848 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 282,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 125,850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 2.1%

KBWB stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

