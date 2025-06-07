Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

