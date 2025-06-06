Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 304 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 303.59 ($4.12). Approximately 653,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,411,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($4.11).

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sven Borho bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149,500 ($203,014.67). 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).

WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

