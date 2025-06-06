NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,429,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,322,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,474,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 455,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 944,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWG opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

