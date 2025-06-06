Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $61.30. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 462,484 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 641,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.