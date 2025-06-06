Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.40. Redwire shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 2,117,002 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Redwire Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $3,621,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

