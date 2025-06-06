Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,648 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

