Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

