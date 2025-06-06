Orbit Chain Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $123,008.83 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,134,826 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

