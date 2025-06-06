Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for VF Earnings

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of VF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for VF’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.58 on Friday. VF has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VF news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 85,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,112.38. This represents a 40.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhishek Dalmia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 380,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,632.92. This represents a 15.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in VF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in VF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

