Northwest Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northwest Financial Advisors lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

