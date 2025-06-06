Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

