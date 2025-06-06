JUST Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $334.04 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. JUST has a market cap of $334.04 million and $45.89 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,092.15 or 0.99326101 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,580.13 or 0.98832791 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
