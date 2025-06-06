Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 372,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,659,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

