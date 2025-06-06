FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Position Increased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

IGLD stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

