Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

