Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

