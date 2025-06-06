Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2,880.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period.

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.17 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

