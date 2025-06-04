TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Russell Mahan Sells 11,424 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total transaction of C$802,193.28.

Russell Mahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Russell Mahan sold 16,990 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.37, for a total value of C$1,178,548.73.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$46.07 and a 12-month high of C$70.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.51. The company has a market cap of C$72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

