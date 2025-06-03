Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $167.27 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for 16.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.74% of Ryanair worth $167,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,536,000 after buying an additional 2,231,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,507,000 after purchasing an additional 828,019 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,604,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,239 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,804,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after buying an additional 209,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,642,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,789,000 after buying an additional 179,006 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

