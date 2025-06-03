The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $212.34.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.35.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

