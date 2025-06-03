Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on June 24th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 1.3% increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
Saratoga Investment Price Performance
Shares of SAR opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $377.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.21). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on SAR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saratoga Investment stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Saratoga Investment worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.