Keeta (KTA) Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges

Keeta (KTA) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Keeta token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keeta has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Keeta has a market capitalization of $428.64 million and $19.66 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,055.43 or 0.99708930 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,605.79 or 0.99282175 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Keeta Profile

Keeta’s genesis date was March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Keeta’s official website is keeta.com. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keetanetwork/. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 1.0848689 USD and is up 19.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $19,603,224.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

