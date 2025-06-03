Level Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCEB stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $65.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.