Level Financial Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

