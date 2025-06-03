Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,538.91 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,544.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,919.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,917.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

