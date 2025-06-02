Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of HARD stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

