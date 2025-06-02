Top Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 1st

Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, Boeing, RTX, and Skyworks Solutions are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and supply military equipment, weapons systems, and related services to government defense departments. These firms often benefit from long-term defense contracts and stable government budgets, making their stock performance generally less sensitive to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $212.99. 10,922,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.01. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,141,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,651. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $246.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.67.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,131. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $212.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average is $172.45.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,384. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,911,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,822. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

