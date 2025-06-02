Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,519.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

