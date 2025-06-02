Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

KROS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. The company had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

