Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $114.53 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,218.09 or 1.00007194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 5,685,811,807 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 5,477,117,902.83879218. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00102428 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $90,083,477.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.