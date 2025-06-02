Best Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and reliable market leadership. They often pay regular dividends and are considered lower-risk investments compared to smaller or less-mature firms. Investors typically include blue chips in their portfolios for steady growth and income over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 808,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,129. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.25. 18,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,841. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.88. 7,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,092. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $219.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.70.

