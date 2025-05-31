UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of NewMarket worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.3%

NewMarket stock opened at $644.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.57. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $653.71.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

