UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11.54 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.74% of LTC Properties worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

