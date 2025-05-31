MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,218,500 shares of company stock worth $245,455,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE APH opened at $89.77 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

