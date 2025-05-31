Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $75.27

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $839,574,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

